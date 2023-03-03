College of the Atlantic students take part in Global Climate Strike

BAR HARBOR, Maine (WABI) - Climate activists around the world once again took to the streets for this year’s worldwide youth climate strike today.

The annual event was started by a group called Fridays For Future in 2018, and today students from College of the Atlantic in Bar Harbor organized and took part in the global rally.

“The energy kind of transitioned into something different and powerful, and it was just amazing,” said Skylar Bodeo-Lomicky, a COA student and one of the organizers of the event.

The MDI Strike For Climate Justice was a march through the streets of Bar Harbor, bringing awareness to what those in attendance say are needed policy changes in addressing climate change.

“For many years now we’ve been seeing how it has been impacting our communities,” said Isidora Munoz, Youth Organizer for ‘JustME for JustUs,’ a youth-led organization advancing accessible climate justice and civic engagement opportunities for youth in rural Maine. “As you can see with Maine, the rising temperatures in the ocean, and the winter- this winter has been super mild. So we really want to make a change in that and keep pushing forward to real changes, making as much noise as we can so people can get an acknowledgement of what’s truly happening.”

The Climate Strike finished at Bar Harbor’s Village Green, where students spoke about the importance of not just today’s event, but its impact on tomorrow.

“This is necessary,” Bodeo-Lomicky said. “Our world is changing. In order for people to have a future and not be entirely overrun by climate change every day of their life, or die because of climate change, we need to stand up for everyone who’s not being spoken for.”

“We can have a big impact in our local community, and for the people who come here just occasionally,” added Munoz, speaking on the students who came out for the march.”It’s been really nice to see them, and it’s been powerful and super inspiring.”

For more on the 2023 Global Climate strike, visit globalcitizen.org.

