Brewer company’s expansion will bring job to Bangor

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - New jobs and new technology are coming to Bangor.

Brewer-based manufacturer Nyle Systems is set to open a new factory near the airport.

Nyle started off in the 1970s as a lumber kiln manufacturer.

But, in recent years, they’ve developed a different kind of product: heat pump water heaters.

Through a partnership with Aligned Climate Capital, the former Wayfair location will be the site of this new factory.

Nyle CEO Ton Mathissen says since they began to develop the heaters, the demand has rapidly grown.

“Well, originally I’m from Europe, and heat pumps are used a little bit more there than here. And so, that gave me the idea, and I knew that the whole idea around climate change and emissions reduction is a real issue and that it’s getting only bigger. And so, we decided to kind of orient a company around that and helping our customers reduce their emissions and heat pump water heaters is one good way to do that,” said Matissen.

So, they’re expanding those operations into its own facility which will bring hundreds of jobs over the years to the Bangor area.

The new site will offer a range of job opportunities.

“The jobs are not just the basic manufacturing, but we’re also having our design, product development or marketing, all our all our support functions here in that same facility as well. So, it’s going to be a complete, complete portfolio of manufacturing jobs, so to speak,” said Matissen.

While many folks in Maine have been switching to heat pump technology, Mathissen says this product won’t just benefit us locally.

Through commercial sales, these products can be found throughout the US, Canada and around the world.

“The need for these kinds of products is only going to grow. And so, we really anticipate over the next five to 10 years that we’re going to be growing this business quite dramatically. Each of the last couple of years we tripled it, of course from a very small base. But, the coming years we expect to double this business every year,” added Mathissen.

