Bangor man convicted of murder to be resentenced

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Maine’s highest court vacated the sentence of a Bangor man who stabbed another man to death outside of a nightclub three years ago.

The conviction against Rayshaun Moore in the killing of Demetrius Snow still stands. However, the 37-year-old Moore will be resentenced.

The Maine Supreme Judicial Court issued that ruling Thursday.

Justices agreed with Moore’s attorney who argued the lower court judge wrongly took Moore’s decision to go trial into consideration when sentencing him.

In September 2021, Moore was sentenced to 32 years in prison.

A resentencing date has not been set.

