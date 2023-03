State basketball championships rescheduled

BANGOR/AUGUSTA/PORTLAND, Maine (WABI) - The Maine Principal’s Association announced rescheduled state basketball championships and contingency plans due to impending weather.

WABI High School Basketball Tourney Report (WABI)

Using the “IF WEATHER WORSENS” plans will be decided on Friday.

Class AA Girls IF WEATHER WORSENS: Oxford Hills vs. Gorham, Monday 6:05 p.m. at Cross Insurance Arena (Portland)

Class AA Boys IF WEATHER WORSENS: Portland vs. South Portland, Monday 7:45 p.m. at Cross Insurance Arena (Portland)

Class B Girls Rescheduled: Ellsworth vs. Spruce Mountain, Saturday 7:05 p.m. at Augusta Civic Center

IF WEATHER WORSENS: Ellsworth vs. Spruce Mountain, Tuesday 6:05 p.m. at Portland Expo

Class B Boys Rescheduled: Orono vs. Oceanside, Saturday 8:45 p.m. at Augusta Civic Center

IF WEATHER WORSENS: Orono vs. Oceanside, Tuesday 7:45 p.m. at Portland Expo

Class C Girls IF WEATHER WORSENS: Old Orchard Beach vs. Dexter, Tuesday 6:05 p.m. at Cross Insurance Center (Bangor)

Class C Boys IF WEATHER WORSENS: Dirigo vs. Calais, Tuesday 7:45 p.m. at Cross Insurance Center (Bangor)

Class D Girls Rescheduled: Seacoast Christian vs. Southern Aroostook, Monday 6:05 p.m. at Cross Insurance Center (Bangor)

Class D Boys Rescheduled: Forest Hills vs. Southern Aroostook, Monday 7:45 p.m. at Cross Insurance Center (Bangor)

##

The Class A State Championships are still scheduled for Friday at Augusta Civic Center:

Girls: Brunswick vs. Lawrence 6:05 p.m.

Boys: Brewer vs. Falmouth 7:45 p.m.

##

The originally-scheduled tipoffs for remaining contingency-planned games are:

Class AA Girls: Oxford Hills vs. Gorham Saturday 7:05 p.m. at Cross Insurance Arena (Portland)

Class AA Boys: Portland vs. South Portland Saturday 8:45 p.m. at Cross Insurance Arena (Portland)

Class C Girls: Dexter vs. Old Orchard Beach Saturday 7:05 p.m. at Cross Insurance Center (Bangor)

Class C Boys: Calais vs. Dirigo Saturday 8:45 p.m. at Cross Insurance Center (Bangor)

