Some stores in the mall will be open Thursday

Aroostook Centre Mall
Aroostook Centre Mall(.)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 1:45 PM EST
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - An update on the Aroostook Centre Mall.

General Manager Bruce Brigman says a good portion of it has been without power Thursday morning.

Ruby Tuesdays, VIP, Harbor Freight, JCPenney and Chopsticks are open Thursday.

Brigman says Versant Power has been working with a few tenants about taking over payments of their store’s utilities.

Sunday they announced the mall would be closed until further notice due to the owner’s failure to pay the utilities.

There have been rumors about two potential local buyers and there has been one a serious offer to buy the mall.

Many of the tenants Brigman has spoken to are worried but optimistic.

He says he appreciates the outpouring of support from the community.

