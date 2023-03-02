Snow Today, Some Mix Possible Along The Coast

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Low pressure is forecast to cross through the northern half of the state today with a secondary area of low pressure forecast to move through the Gulf of Maine. Between these two lows, we’ll see snow spreading across the state during the early to mid-morning hours and continuing through the evening hours before tapering off by midnight tonight as the storm system moves to our east. Temperatures today will be in the low 30s north and mid to upper 30s closer to the coast. We may see some sleet or rain mixing in with the snow along the coast otherwise it looks like the bulk of the precipitation will fall as snow. This will be a bit of a heavier, wetter snow than our past couple storms so keep that in mind if, and when, you head out to do some shoveling today. The snow is expected to wind down from west to east across the state later this evening and early tonight. By midnight, look for snowfall accumulations 3″-6″ for most locales; 1″-3″ for Coastal Hancock southward through the Midcoast and Capital Regions. Skies will clear out later tonight as high pressure begins to build into the area. Temperatures will drop to the mid-teens to around 20° north and low to mid-20s elsewhere for nighttime lows.

Snow will develop this morning and wind down by midnight tonight. Most spots will see 3"-6" of snowfall. Lower amounts expected south of the Bangor area. Snow could mix with sleet and rain at times along the coast. (WABI)

High pressure will bring us a nice end to the week with some sunshine and highs in the 30s Friday. Low pressure is forecast to pass to our south Friday night into Saturday. The northern edge of the storm’s precipitation will bring us more snow Friday night into Saturday. Saturday’s highs will be in the mid-20s to low 30s. There is still some uncertainty with regard to how far north the snow will make it but right now it looks like the best chance for snow Friday night into Saturday would be for areas south of Greenville and Millinocket. The heaviest accumulations will be across southern and western parts of the state. Any snow that we see will move out Saturday night followed by high pressure building in for Sunday with partly to mostly cloudy skies and highs in the 30s. It looks like the pressure gradient will tighten up later in the weekend resulting in some breezy weather Sunday and Monday. Once we get through the snow Saturday, it looks like we’ve got a quieter stretch of weather through the middle of next week.

Today: Snow. Snow may mix with sleet and/or rain along the coast. Highs between 32°-38°. Southeast wind 5-15 MPH becoming northeast this afternoon.

Tonight: Snow tapering off by midnight or so then clearing skies late. Lows between 17°-25°. Northwest wind 10-15 MPH with gusts to 20-25 MPH possible.

Friday: Mostly sunny. Highs between 30°-40°. Northwest wind 10-15 MPH with gusts to 20-25 MPH possible.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy. Snow likely especially south of Greenville and Millinocket. Highs in the mid-20s to low 30s.

Sunday: Partly to mostly cloudy. Highs in the 30s.

Monday: Partly to mostly cloudy. Highs in the 30s to near 40°.

