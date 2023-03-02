Snow Ending Tonight. More Snow Saturday

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Low pressure sitting in the Gulf of Maine continues to wrap in snow showers over the central & eastern parts of the state. The snow will gradually be ending from northwest to southeast this evening and should completely clear the region by midnight. Additional snowfall amounts west of Bangor will be less than an inch. From Bangor east another 2-4″ will be possible.

Additional snowfall tonight will be highest north & east of Bangor. (WABI)

After midnight, high pressure will slide into the region and clouds will begin to clear. Overnight lows will range from the mid-teens north to the mid 20s along the coast. NW wind 5-15 mph could produce isolated areas of blowing snow.

High pressure will build into the region on Friday. This will bring plenty of sunshine and highs from the upper 20s to the mid 30s. Expect lots of melting across the region. This high will play a key role in the track of Friday night/Saturday’s storm. The high will potentially limit the northern extent of the storm. So, if this high pushes farther north, this would result in more snow for central & eastern Maine into Saturday morning.

Our current thinking is the high will remain in place and snow will fall from Greenville to Millinocket and south. The highest snowfall totals are expected closer to the New Hampshire border with totals tapering off quickly as you get closer to Bangor. Snow on Saturday should last until mid-afternoon. A slight breeze out of the ESE on Saturday could gust up to 25 mph and could create some blowing snow. The greatest impacts from this storm will be from Augusta south & west.

Our next storm system will pass to our south keeping the heaviest snowfall over southern & western Maine. (WABI)

A quieter and more seasonable weather pattern is expected by the second half of the weekend and into next week. Temperatures will be well into the upper 30s and low 40s. Expect lots of melting with some refreezing overnight that could result in slippery roads.

TONIGHT: Snow coming to an end during the first half of the night. Skies will then clear. Lows from the mid-teens north to the mid 20s along the coast. NW wind 5-15 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny to sunny skies with highs in the upper 20s to mid 30s. Southerly wind 5-10 mph.

SATURDAY: Snow during the first part of the day with mostly cloudy skies for the afternoon. Highs in the 20s and low 30s.

SUNDAY: Partly skies with highs in the upper 30s and low 40s.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny skies with temperatures in the upper 30s to low 40s. Breezy.

TUESDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy skies. Highs in the 30s and low 40s. A light rain/snow mix will be possible.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Highs ranging from the mid 30s to the low 40s.

