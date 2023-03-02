Mt. Chase man indicted for sex crimes involving minor

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Mt. Chase man arrested after a December assault has been indicted by a Grand Jury.

38-year-old Trevor Desrosiers is charged with three counts each sexual abuse of a minor and furnishing liquor to a minor.

The Penobscot County Special Response Team arrested Desrosiers last month after an investigation.

Among the other indictments Wednesday was 32-year-old Donovan Steen of Bangor.

He was accused of robbing the Bangor Savings Bank on Broadway in December.

Both remain at the Penobscot County Jail.

