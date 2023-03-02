Mt. Chase man indicted for sex crimes involving minor

Trevor Desrosiers
Trevor Desrosiers(WABI)
By Tom Krosnowski
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 8:49 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Mt. Chase man arrested after a December assault has been indicted by a Grand Jury.

38-year-old Trevor Desrosiers is charged with three counts each sexual abuse of a minor and furnishing liquor to a minor.

The Penobscot County Special Response Team arrested Desrosiers last month after an investigation.

Among the other indictments Wednesday was 32-year-old Donovan Steen of Bangor.

He was accused of robbing the Bangor Savings Bank on Broadway in December.

Both remain at the Penobscot County Jail.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo of tiny house
Bangor approves tiny home park
Hundred dollar bills
Maine has $303M in unclaimed property: See if you’re owed
Poll question
Poll questions and results
WABI High School Basketball Tourney Report
2023 Basketball Tournaments
Maine Game Wardens located Maine Game Wardens located Kimberly Pushard, age 51, and Angela...
Two women missing from Topsham area found safe in East Hancock

Latest News

whale
Maine politicians oppose new push for lobster gear regulations
Peer support advocate urge lawmakers to consider all aspects of care for people struggling
Peer support advocate urge lawmakers to consider all aspects of care for people struggling
More Snow Thursday
Bob Seagull has been coming to Moosebec Video & Variety for breakfast every day since last...
Bob Seagull: Jonesport store’s most infamous regular