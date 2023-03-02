Montville man loses home, walks barefoot mile in snow to safety

By Tom Krosnowski
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 9:16 PM EST
MONTVILLE, Maine (WABI) - A Montville man is without a home after a fire early Wednesday morning.

Montville fire officials tell us the man, who is in his 70s, walked a mile from his house on the Bragdon Road barefoot in the snow for help.

He suffered minor burns and was released from the hospital.

Montville fire officials say the fire started from a wood stove the man was using for heat.

The house is a total loss.

