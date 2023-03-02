Mainers could see a significant increase on tickets issued for driving while using an electronic device

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - A bill that would would significantly raise fines for Mainers ticketed for driving while using an electronic device was discussed at the State House today.

If passed, it would raise the fine for a first offense from $50 to $500.

For the second offense, it would increase the fine from $250 to $1000.

The bill was supposed to be voted on in committee today, but the Senate Chair of the Transportation Committee, Ben Chimpan, says they had to postpone the work session to gather more information about how many tickets have been written and how many incidents there have been.

Chipman says a common topic between those who testified both for and against the bill was distracted driving in general, not just the use of electronic devices.

“Just all the things you see people doing in their car when they are driving down the road . It really puts everybody at risk when people are driving distracted, so we want to stop that, prevent that as much as possible and keep people safe. It is just, what is the best way to do that? Is this bill the best way to do that, or maybe looking at the penalties on distracted driving as a whole as opposed to just people holding a handheld device when they are driving,” Chipman said

The bill would also add an additional penalty of license revocation for a third offense.

