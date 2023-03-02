Maine defeats Binghamton to advance to America East semifinals

ORONO, Maine (WABI) - The Maine women’s basketball team moved past the Binghamton Bearcats, 64-54, in the America East quarterfinals.

64-54 victory sends Black Bears to UAlbany on Sunday 3 p.m. semifinal matchup (WABI)

The victory caps off a season sweep of Binghamton, including wins on Jan. 21, 50-46, and Saturday, 69-65.

Anne Simon scored a game-high 24 points, including 17 in the second half after Maine held a 25-24 halftime lead.

Maine cleaned up its turnover numbers in the second half. After 11 first-half turnovers, the Black Bears only had one in the final 20 minutes.

Binghamton’s defensive attention inside on America East Player of the Year Adrianna Smith led to open looks from the outside.

Smith added five assists to a 13-point, 12-rebound effort. The Black Bears made nine three-pointers, including four from Simon and three from Olivia Rockwood.

“Coach always says she doesn’t care if we miss a bunch. We’re just going to keep shooting. We have to be confident that they’re going in, so it was just shooting with confidence,” said Rockwood, junior guard.

Maine advances to face UAlbany on Sunday at 3 p.m. in the America East semifinals. The Great Danes defeated the Black Bears in last season’s conference championship, 56-47.

The other America East semifinal features UMBC visiting top-seeded Vermont on Sunday at 1 p.m.

The America East Championship is scheduled for March 10 at 5 p.m. on ESPNU. The highest remaining seed will host the game.

