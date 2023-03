BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Maine Savings Amphitheater announced Thursday another show to their summer line up.

The Lumineers are bringing their 2023 tour with special guest James Bay to the Bangor venue on Aug. 16.

Tickets go on sale on March 10 at 10 a.m.

For more information, visit waterfrontconcerts.com.

