Brewer’s Brynn Lavigueur training in Florida for start of Olympic dream

Her first step is making the cut for Olympic trials in the next 15 months
By Ben Barr
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 11:35 AM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WABI) - Brewer swimming state champion Brynn Lavigueur is continuing her career in Florida.

She’s joining the Sarasota Sharks swim team after capturing the 50-yard freestyle and 100-yard backstroke state titles in Maine.

Lavigueur will be training with a long course layout to build towards making the cut for Olympic trials in the next 15 months.

The benchmark for the 50-meter freestyle is roughly 25 seconds, and the 100-meter freestyle and backstroke times stand at roughly 55 seconds to one minute.

“This coming Olympics, I’d really just like to make trials. That’s my only goal. Next Olympics, I’d obviously like to take it to another step further by qualifying for Olympic trials and then possibly make the team. That would just be crazy if that could happen,” said Lavigueur.

Brynn is finishing out her freshman year at Brewer with remote learning.

