Brewer father found guilty in death of infant son

Ronald Harding
Ronald Harding(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 5:09 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A Brewer man charged in the 2021 death of his infant son has been found guilty.

Ronald Harding, 36, is charged with manslaughter.

The jury deliberated for a little over an hour.

The State Medical Examiner says an autopsy showed 6-week-old Jaden Harding died from injuries consistent with violent shaking.

Closing arguments Thursday afternoon focused on the testimony from the baby’s medical team and a forensic pathologist from Missouri called by the defense.

Jaden’s medical team says the baby died from trauma and while the doctor the defense called as witness said she feels the baby died from COVID.

During this week’s testimony, the court learned the baby initially tested positive for COVID and then tested negative twice.

Harding will be sentenced at a later date.

