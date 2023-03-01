Third bison brought home safely

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WABI) - An update to a story we first told you about on Monday.

The last bison was located on Route 167 and the owner, Presque Isle police and Fort Fairfield units were able to get the animal home safely.

According to Fort Fairfield Police, there was damage to the enclosure’s fence which allowed the bison to escape.

Police say they are working on follow up with the owner and charges may be pending.

