Sen. Collins calls on President Biden to change protocol for future “spy balloons”

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Senator Susan Collins isn’t happy with the Biden Administration’s handling of the recent situation involving what is thought to be a Chinese spy balloon.

Collins and Senator Jon Tester, a Democrat from Montana, are the leaders of the Defense Appropriations Subcommittee.

They sent a letter to President Biden urging the administration to take decisive action to prevent future violations of U.S. airspace.

We recently spoke to Collins about what happened.

“Certainly we cannot allow a foreign adversary, like China, to wander into, not wander, to deliberately go into our sovereign airspace and loiter and collect information, intelligence information over sensitive military installations,” said Collins.

Collins says after waiting to shoot down the spy balloon, Biden quickly shot down other UFOs in the days that followed, showing inconsistency in the response protocol.

She tells TV5 the information she has been given is that the others that were shot down belonged to hobbyists or were being used for weather research and did not belong to a foreign nation.

