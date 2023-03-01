Sen. Collins calls on President Biden to change protocol for future “spy balloons”

Spy Balloon (DoD)
Spy Balloon (DoD)(MGN)
By Brian Sullivan
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 3:03 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Senator Susan Collins isn’t happy with the Biden Administration’s handling of the recent situation involving what is thought to be a Chinese spy balloon.

Collins and Senator Jon Tester, a Democrat from Montana, are the leaders of the Defense Appropriations Subcommittee.

They sent a letter to President Biden urging the administration to take decisive action to prevent future violations of U.S. airspace.

We recently spoke to Collins about what happened.

“Certainly we cannot allow a foreign adversary, like China, to wander into, not wander, to deliberately go into our sovereign airspace and loiter and collect information, intelligence information over sensitive military installations,” said Collins.

Collins says after waiting to shoot down the spy balloon, Biden quickly shot down other UFOs in the days that followed, showing inconsistency in the response protocol.

She tells TV5 the information she has been given is that the others that were shot down belonged to hobbyists or were being used for weather research and did not belong to a foreign nation.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo of tiny house
Bangor approves tiny home park
Hundred dollar bills
Maine has $303M in unclaimed property: See if you’re owed
Poll question
Poll questions and results
WABI High School Basketball Tourney Report
2023 Basketball Tournaments
Maine Game Wardens located Maine Game Wardens located Kimberly Pushard, age 51, and Angela...
Two women missing from Topsham area found safe in East Hancock

Latest News

Bates College
Maine’s Bates College taps 1st Black president
Bison running down the road in Aroostook County
Third bison brought home safely
Marshfield man indicted on charges stemming from wife’s death
Fire at industrial park in Rockland
Fire broke out at industrial park in Rockland