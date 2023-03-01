Rep. Golden demands answers on whale deaths, offshore wind projects

whale
whale(WABI)
By Tom Krosnowski
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 8:23 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -Representative Jared Golden wants answers from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration regarding a sharp uptick in whale deaths and its possible correlation with offshore wind.

At least 18 whales have washed ashore along the east coast in the last two months, including several humpback and North Atlantic right whales.

NOAA declared “Unusual Mortality Events” for both species in 2017 and cited vessel strikes and entanglement in fishing gear for most of the deaths.

The agency has repeatedly stated there is no evidence that offshore wind impacted the whales.

Golden asked NOAA to justify that claim, and why it has not released more detailed information from the whale necropsies.

Golden requested a response by March 30.

Governor Mills unveiled an “offshore wind roadmap,” touting future projects in Maine, last week.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo of tiny house
Bangor approves tiny home park
Hundred dollar bills
Maine has $303M in unclaimed property: See if you’re owed
Poll question
Poll questions and results
WABI High School Basketball Tourney Report
2023 Basketball Tournaments
Maine Game Wardens located Maine Game Wardens located Kimberly Pushard, age 51, and Angela...
Two women missing from Topsham area found safe in East Hancock

Latest News

Snow Overnight
Perkins Appliance in Brewer closed Tuesday after more than 80 years in business
Brewer’s Perkins Appliance closes as longtime owner officially retires
Road Construction
Maine DOT to begin replacing 90-year-old Augusta bridge
Aroostook Centre Mall Closure
Aroostook Centre Mall may soon have potential buyer