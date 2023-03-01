Rep. Golden demands answers on whale deaths, offshore wind projects

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -Representative Jared Golden wants answers from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration regarding a sharp uptick in whale deaths and its possible correlation with offshore wind.

At least 18 whales have washed ashore along the east coast in the last two months, including several humpback and North Atlantic right whales.

NOAA declared “Unusual Mortality Events” for both species in 2017 and cited vessel strikes and entanglement in fishing gear for most of the deaths.

The agency has repeatedly stated there is no evidence that offshore wind impacted the whales.

Golden asked NOAA to justify that claim, and why it has not released more detailed information from the whale necropsies.

Golden requested a response by March 30.

Governor Mills unveiled an “offshore wind roadmap,” touting future projects in Maine, last week.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.