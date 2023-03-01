More Snow For Thursday

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A weak area of high pressure continues to slide out of the region and mid to high level clouds have now started to spread across the region. The rest of the night will consist of increasing clouds with lows in the 20s.

Our next system will arrive in the west late tonight and will spread snow across the region during the day Thursday. The latest track of the low has it pulling farther south which will result in slightly colder air across the region. This means more communities will have a better chance of seeing snow for the system. Areas along the immediate coastline will have the chance for a rain/snow mixture. Snow will continue into the early part of the evening Thursday before ending. Highs on Thursday will be above freezing for most areas.

Snowfall totals will be highest for parts of interior Downeast, Bangor and locations north of Bangor where 3-6″ will be possible. For coastal Downeast, & the Augusta/Waterville area, 1-3″. Along the coast, less than an inch of snow and most of that snow will be washed away by the rain mixing in.

High pressure will build into the region on Friday. This will bring plenty of sunshine and highs in the upper 20s and mid 30s. This high will play a key role in the track of Friday night/Saturday’s storm. The high will potentially limit the northern extent of the storm. So, if this high pushes farther north, this would result in more snow for central & eastern Maine into Saturday morning.

Our current thinking is the high will remain in place and snow will fall from Greenville to Millinocket and south. The highest snowfall totals are expected to be over southern & western Maine.

A quieter and more seasonable weather pattern is expected by the second half of the weekend and into next week.

TONIGHT: Clouds increasing with snow arriving late. Lows in the 20s with a SE wind of 5-10 mph.

THURSDAY: Snow for much of the region with a rain/snow mix along the coast. Highs in the 30s with a SE wind of 5-15 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny to sunny skies with highs in the upper 20s to mid 30s.

SATURDAY: Snow during the first part of the day with mostly cloudy skies for the afternoon. Highs in the 20s and low 30s.

SUNDAY: Partly skies with highs on either side of freezing.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny skies with temperatures in the upper 20s to mid 30s. Breezy.

TUESDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy skies. Highs in the 30s and low 40s.

