Marshfield man indicted on charges stemming from wife’s death

MARSHIFIELD, Maine (WABI) - A Marshfield man has been charged in connection with the death of his wife last September.

According to State Police, 75-year-old Charles Harmon was arrested in August for aggravated domestic violence assault for an incident involving his wife, 79-year-old Caroline Harmon.

She remained in the hospital until her death on September 15th.

The Medical Examiner ruled her death a homicide.

On February 9th, a grand jury indicted Harmon on several charges including manslaughter, aggravated domestic violence assault, domestic violence assault, and endangering the welfare of an endangered person.

