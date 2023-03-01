Marshfield man indicted on charges stemming from wife’s death

(MGN)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 12:33 PM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARSHIFIELD, Maine (WABI) - A Marshfield man has been charged in connection with the death of his wife last September.

According to State Police, 75-year-old Charles Harmon was arrested in August for aggravated domestic violence assault for an incident involving his wife, 79-year-old Caroline Harmon.

She remained in the hospital until her death on September 15th.

The Medical Examiner ruled her death a homicide.

On February 9th, a grand jury indicted Harmon on several charges including manslaughter, aggravated domestic violence assault, domestic violence assault, and endangering the welfare of an endangered person.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo of tiny house
Bangor approves tiny home park
Hundred dollar bills
Maine has $303M in unclaimed property: See if you’re owed
Poll question
Poll questions and results
WABI High School Basketball Tourney Report
2023 Basketball Tournaments
Maine Game Wardens located Maine Game Wardens located Kimberly Pushard, age 51, and Angela...
Two women missing from Topsham area found safe in East Hancock

Latest News

Fire at industrial park in Rockland
Fire broke out at industrial park in Rockland
Authorities investigating fatal crash in Clinton that resulted in vehicle ending upside down in...
Clinton man dies after vehicle rolls into water
The newly created Office of Affordable Health Care will serve as a nonpartisan authority...
Garrett-Reed to lead the Office of Affordable Health Care
Norris was arrested in October and accused of illegally prescribing and distributing opioids...
Harm reduction advocates defend Maine doctor facing opioid distribution charges