Maine Turnpike crash leaves avocados, fresh fish on roadway

OGUNQUIT, Maine (WABI) - The snow across our state caused more than 40 crashes and slide-offs across the Maine Turnpike Tuesday.

The one pictured above involving a rolled-over van left avocados and frozen fish across the roadway in Ogunquit.

The driver suffered minor injuries.

State Police also responded to a rollover in York, noting the driver and passenger also suffered minor injuries.

Police are urging drivers to proceed with caution if they must be on the roads.

