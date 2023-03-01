Maine Restaurant Week aims to boost business during slow season

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - March 1st marks the beginning of Maine Restaurant Week.

While there are a number of tried-and-true restaurants participating, there are some new names on the list as well.

Long Maine winters can be tough, especially for those in the restaurant industry. As a way to help local and independently-owned establishments through this notoriously slow time of year, Maine Restaurant Week was born 15 years ago.

“It’s a slow time of year for all restaurants in Maine, but we’ve done well,” said Angela Thompson, general manager of Pepper’s Landing in Old Town.

Pepper’s Landing opened in Old Town last May. They’re using this as an opportunity to bring new customers through the door.

“We’re here just to get our name out there some more. The locals in and around Old Town all know about us and they love it here but we’re finding that even out as far as Bangor and further out, people haven’t really heard about us yet,” Thompson said.

On the menu for Maine restaurant week: haddock chowder, cheesecake, and a choice of entrees that includes a braised short rib.

Of course, there’s lobster too.

No matter what you order, Thompson says they source locally as much as they can.

“The kind of neat thing about our restaurant is they actually started as a seafood distribution warehouse so we source a lot of our own seafood right from the Maine Shell Company,” Thompson said.

They bring that opportunity to their customers as well, with a retail seafood market right in the restaurant.

But Thompson says they offer more than what you’ll find on your plate.

“I would say that we have a fun, friendly atmosphere. The food speaks for itself. But really when you come in it feels like like family and like you’re getting a warm hug,” she said.

Maine Restaurant Week runs until March 12th.

For a full list of participating restaurants, click here.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.