Maine men’s basketball prepares for first America East Tournament with first-year head coach

ORONO, Maine (WABI) - The time is now for the Maine men’s basketball tournament drive.

The Black Bears wrapped up the regular season with a 66-64 win over Bryant on Tuesday night thanks to a Kristians Feierbergs buzzer-beating putback. (WABI/ESPN+)

The Black Bears have shown strides in Chris Markwood’s first season as head coach, and now it’s time to add to it with a brand-new tourney resumé.

“I think we’re playing our best basketball. Now, we’re finally healthy too. We’ve missed a couple guys, whether it’s Peter (Filipovity) for a stretch, and then Kristians (Feierbergs) for a stretch with an ankle, but now we’re healthy. We got everybody back together, and we’re playing good basketball. Any time you end on a high note like this, the confidence is going to be up. We’ve been playing well the last three or four weeks, and we’ve just got to continue to build off of it and play even better in playoffs,” said Markwood.

They will be traveling to UMass Lowell on Saturday at 4 p.m. in the America East Playoffs.

