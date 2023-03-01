Maine Maritime Academy going to NCAA DIII Women’s Basketball Tournament

It’s the program’s first trip to ‘The Dance’ since 2007 and its fourth overall NCAA Tournament appearance
By Ben Barr
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 6:04 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
CASTINE, Maine (WABI) - Maine Maritime Academy is on its way to the NCAA DIII Women’s Basketball Tournament.

The Mariners won their first North Atlantic Conference Championship since 2005 when they defeated SUNY Poly, 71-55, on Saturday.

Monday’s excitement of the selection show has turned back to diligent workouts as MMA prepares to face Babson College.

“Everyone was really excited. They just kept building through the whole entire season. Finally winning a championship was really cool,” said Lauren Plissey, graduate student forward.

“We want to win. I don’t know how far we can get, but I know we’re good competition. We’ve taken top-five teams into overtime before. I think that this is a really good chance for us to just break through the door and show people what we can do,” said Miles Stanton, senior guard.

The tipoff between the Mariners and Beavers is on Friday at 7:30 p.m. at Babson College.

The Beavers are an at-large bid into the tournament from the New England Women’s and Men’s Athletic Conference.

