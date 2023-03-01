Jury hears from forensic pathologists in day 3 of Harding trial

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Day three of the trial of a Brewer father charged with the 2021 death of his infant son brought more testimony from medical professionals.

Ronald Harding, 36, is charged with manslaughter.

The State Medical Examiner says the autopsy showed six-week-old Jaden Harding died from injuries consistent with violent shaking.

Wednesday, the court listened to testimony from a forensic pathologist who was part of the baby’s medical team.

She said the baby’s brain and spinal cord showed signs consistent with that of trauma from impact or shaking.

The defense argued the trauma could have been due to infection and Jaden’s brain could have been bleeding before the alleged incident.

After the state rested, the defense called their witness, a forensic pathologist from Missouri, who examined the baby’s autopsy report.

She testified she believes he died of a stroke due to COVID following what the defense called a positive result from the “gold standard’ of tests.

But, the state then showed a report showing the baby had two more of the same COVID tests with two negative results.

The state also shared pictures of bruises on the baby’s body after he died.

The trial continues Thursday morning.

