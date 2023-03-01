Harm reduction advocates defend Maine doctor facing opioid distribution charges

Norris was arrested in October and accused of illegally prescribing and distributing opioids...
Norris was arrested in October and accused of illegally prescribing and distributing opioids and other controlled substances.(WABI)
By WABI News Desk and Damion Gordon
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 6:41 AM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KENNEBUNK, Maine (WMTW) - A newly unsealed FBI affidavit is shedding light on the case against Dr. Merideth Norris of Kennebunkport.

Norris was arrested in October and accused of illegally prescribing and distributing opioids and other controlled substances.

Norris has pleaded not guilty.

The affidavit recently made public details a series of previously unreleased allegations and states Norris had the highest opioid prescription rate in Maine.

With the case likely headed to trial, members of Maine harm reduction and recovery communities are defending her work.

“I believe very strongly that she’s done nothing wrong,” said Rob Korobkin, the operator of Courage House in Gorham.

His facility serves men in recovery reentering society after being incarcerated.

He’s known Norris for years.

“I’ve seen her treat many people I care about to help them get the care that they need,” Korobkin said.

Among the allegations in the affidavit, Walmart stopped filling her prescriptions after finding evidence of patients “pharmacy shopping.”

It cites an outside expert who believes her practices put patients at “extreme risk for an overdose.”

The document also states that “multiple” patients died within 45 days of receiving a prescription from Norris.

“How many of the thousands of people who she treated would have been dead had she not offered them medical care,” Korobkin said.

Norris represents the first arrest by the newly formed New England Prescription Opioid Strike Force.

Korobkin believes Norris cared for patients who might otherwise use street drugs often laced with fentanyl and other dangerous chemicals.

Norris did not respond to a request for comment.

One of her attorneys said she denies the charges and remains committed to helping her patients.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo of tiny house
Bangor approves tiny home park
Hundred dollar bills
Maine has $303M in unclaimed property: See if you’re owed
Poll question
Poll questions and results
WABI High School Basketball Tourney Report
2023 Basketball Tournaments
Maine Game Wardens located Maine Game Wardens located Kimberly Pushard, age 51, and Angela...
Two women missing from Topsham area found safe in East Hancock

Latest News

The newly created Office of Affordable Health Care will serve as a nonpartisan authority...
Garrett-Reed to lead the Office of Affordable Health Care
Bangor nonprofits team up for "HabiTAP for Humanity" beer promotion
Bangor nonprofits team up for “HabiTAP for Humanity” beer promotion
Maine Turnpike crash leaves avocados, fresh fish on roadway
Maine Turnpike crash leaves avocados, frozen fish on roadway
Be The Match returns for its 5th annual event at Colby College
Be The Match returns for its 5th annual event at Colby College