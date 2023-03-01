Hannaford acquires a Tradewinds Marketplace in Blue Hill

Tradewinds Marketplace
Tradewinds Marketplace(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 6:01 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLUE HILL, Maine (WABI) - Hannford announced Wednesday they are acquiring the Tradewinds Marketplace in Blue Hill.

Tradewinds Marketplace is currently owned by Chuck and Belinda Lawrence, who will be retiring after the transition takes place, which is expected to be in May.

When the transition happens, customers will have access to Hannaford brands such as Nature’s Promise and their self-named brand.

They also will be able to use My Hannaford Rewards.

Chuck and Belinda Lawrence will still be active in the community through the Lawrence Family Foundation and the Lawrence Family Fitness Center.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo of tiny house
Bangor approves tiny home park
Hundred dollar bills
Maine has $303M in unclaimed property: See if you’re owed
Poll question
Poll questions and results
WABI High School Basketball Tourney Report
2023 Basketball Tournaments
Maine Game Wardens located Maine Game Wardens located Kimberly Pushard, age 51, and Angela...
Two women missing from Topsham area found safe in East Hancock

Latest News

Ronald Harding
Jury hears from forensic pathologists in day 3 of Harding trial
Healthy Living with Northern Light Health: Colon and Rectal Cancer Awareness
Healthy Living with Northern Light Health: Colon and Rectal Cancer Awareness
Spy Balloon (DoD)
Sen. Collins calls on President Biden to change protocol for future “spy balloons”
Bates College
Maine’s Bates College taps 1st Black president