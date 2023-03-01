Hannaford acquires a Tradewinds Marketplace in Blue Hill

BLUE HILL, Maine (WABI) - Hannford announced Wednesday they are acquiring the Tradewinds Marketplace in Blue Hill.

Tradewinds Marketplace is currently owned by Chuck and Belinda Lawrence, who will be retiring after the transition takes place, which is expected to be in May.

When the transition happens, customers will have access to Hannaford brands such as Nature’s Promise and their self-named brand.

They also will be able to use My Hannaford Rewards.

Chuck and Belinda Lawrence will still be active in the community through the Lawrence Family Foundation and the Lawrence Family Fitness Center.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.