AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The Maine Senate unanimously voted to confirm the nomination of Megan Garrett-Reed to lead the Office of Affordable Health Care.

Garrett-Reed previously served as the Director of the Office of the Health Insurance Marketplace within the Department of Health and Human Services.

The Office of Affordable Health Care is an independent agency established by the Legislature.

It will analyze health data and make evidence-based policy recommendations to state lawmakers.

The Council is made up of 13 members, including two non-voting members – the Department of Health and Human Services Commissioner, and the Department of Administrative and Financial Services Commissioner.

At least nine other states have similar offices.

