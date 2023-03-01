Garrett-Reed to lead the Office of Affordable Health Care

The newly created Office of Affordable Health Care will serve as a nonpartisan authority...
The newly created Office of Affordable Health Care will serve as a nonpartisan authority looking at data-driven strategies to rein in health care spending and improve access to quality care.(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 7:19 AM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The Maine Senate unanimously voted to confirm the nomination of Megan Garrett-Reed to lead the Office of Affordable Health Care.

Garrett-Reed previously served as the Director of the Office of the Health Insurance Marketplace within the Department of Health and Human Services.

The Office of Affordable Health Care is an independent agency established by the Legislature.

It will analyze health data and make evidence-based policy recommendations to state lawmakers.

The Council is made up of 13 members, including two non-voting members – the Department of Health and Human Services Commissioner, and the Department of Administrative and Financial Services Commissioner.

At least nine other states have similar offices.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo of tiny house
Bangor approves tiny home park
Hundred dollar bills
Maine has $303M in unclaimed property: See if you’re owed
Poll question
Poll questions and results
WABI High School Basketball Tourney Report
2023 Basketball Tournaments
Maine Game Wardens located Maine Game Wardens located Kimberly Pushard, age 51, and Angela...
Two women missing from Topsham area found safe in East Hancock

Latest News

Norris was arrested in October and accused of illegally prescribing and distributing opioids...
Harm reduction advocates defend Maine doctor facing opioid distribution charges
Bangor nonprofits team up for "HabiTAP for Humanity" beer promotion
Bangor nonprofits team up for “HabiTAP for Humanity” beer promotion
Maine Turnpike crash leaves avocados, fresh fish on roadway
Maine Turnpike crash leaves avocados, frozen fish on roadway
Be The Match returns for its 5th annual event at Colby College
Be The Match returns for its 5th annual event at Colby College