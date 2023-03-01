Fire broke out at industrial park in Rockland

By WABI News Desk
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 12:14 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
ROCKLAND, Maine (WABI) - No one was hurt in a fire at an industrial park in Rockland early Wendesday morning.

Dispatch says they received a call for a fire alarm on Gordon Drive at the Rockland Industrial Park around 12:30 a.m.

Officials say it was caused by a propane heating unit.

We’re told the sprinkler system was able to contain the fire inside the building, while crews worked on the outside.

It was contained to the corner of the building.

