Drier and Warmer Today, More Snow Thursday

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Lingering snow showers will exit early this morning as low pressure moves to our east. A ridge of high pressure will build in today bringing us a drier and warmer day. We’ll see some breaks of sunshine today especially this morning into the early afternoon before more clouds start to move in ahead of our next weathermaker. Temperatures will be warmer today with highs reaching the mid-30s to low 40s. Skies will be mostly cloudy tonight. We may see some snow showers and areas of light snow after midnight as low pressure approaches. Temperatures will drop to the 20s for most spots tonight.

Low pressure is forecast to cross through the northern half of the state Thursday with a secondary area of low pressure forecast to move through the Gulf of Maine. Between these two lows, we’ll see snow spreading across the state during the early to mid-morning hours and continuing through the evening hours before tapering off Thursday night as the lows move to our east. Warmer air moving into the area will allow the snow to mix with and possibly change to rain for areas closer to, and along, the coast. Temperatures on Thursday will be in the low 30s north and mid-30s elsewhere. Snowfall accumulations by late Thursday evening will range from 1″ or less along the coast; 1″-3″ inland up to Dover-Foxcroft and Lincoln; 2″-5″ from Dover-Foxcroft to Lincoln northward. High pressure will bring us a nice end to the week with some sunshine and highs in the upper 20s to mid-30s Friday. Low pressure is forecast to pass well to our south Friday night into Saturday. The northern edge of the storm’s precipitation could be close enough to bring more snow Friday night into Saturday. The best chance would be for areas south of Dover-Foxcroft and Lincoln.

Today: Lingering snow showers ending early then partly to mostly cloudy. Highs between 32°-42°. Northwest wind 5-10 MPH becoming west.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Light snow and snow showers possible after midnight. Lows between 19°-29°. Light and variable wind.

Thursday: Snow inland. Snow to rain/snow closer to and along the coast. Highs between 32°-38°. East/southeast wind 5-15 MPH.

Friday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s to mid-30s.

Saturday: Morning snow possible then partly to mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s to mid-30s.

Sunday: Partly to mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s to mid-30s.

