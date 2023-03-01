Clinton man dies after vehicle rolls into water

First responder believe the vehicle was in the water for awhile
By WABI News Desk
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 7:31 AM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
CLINTON, Maine (WABI) - A Clinton man has died after his vehicle was found submerged in water Tuesday.

According to the Clinton Police Department, 66-year old Gene Rose was found inside the vehicle on Hill Road in Clinton around Noon.

It appears the car went off the road and rolled upside down into the water.

When responders arrived, they noticed the vehicle had been in the water for awhile.

After the vehicle was out of the water, emergency crews were able to find Rose.

The crash is currently under investigation.

