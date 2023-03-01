Be The Match returns for its 5th annual event at Colby College

WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - Colby College in partnership with ‘Be The Match’ is hosting its 5th Annual Save A Live Initiative.

They say one simple action can be the difference.

”We are here to add more life-saving students to our registry for stem cell donations,” Ann Evans said.

Evans is an account manager with the program and says the process is simple.”

“They are registering right now from their phone using a QR code and then we are having them do a cheek swab test, all of that takes about 3 minutes,” Evans said.

Only an hour and half hour into the event, over 100 students had already signed up.

Several student athletes teamed up to get at least 300 students registered which would be 25 more than last year.

”To come here and take a swab so they can be in a national registry and then potentially be selected to save a life,” said Tom Dexter, a football coach at Colby College.

Anyone of these envelopes could be a match to a person in need globally.

”My donor is in Europe. It took going to another country to find a match for me,” Anne Latendresse, a stem cell recipient said.

A match that saved Ann Latendresse’s life.

She learned she needed a stem cell transplant in July 2020.

Now her mission is to help educate and get as many people connected as possible.

”When you learn you need a life-saving stem cell transplant, from a donor, the numbers are staggering. Your chances of finding a donor are too low,” Latendresse said.

She said it is especially low for minorities.

”It is based on your ethnic group, as a white person, I had a 79 percent chance of finding a donor, and I am in the ethnicity with the highest number, and it was a very uncomfortable position for me,” Latendresse said.

That is why every person added is important.

”We are also supporting today a searching patient who lives here in Maine.” Evans said.

This week, state police are asking for help with a Cure for Caleb.

Trooper Caleb McGary of Dedham was recently diagnosed with blood cancer for a third time.

”He needs what we call a stem cell or a bone marrow transplant,” Evans said.

”20 years ago, the process was very different, and usually involved a bone marrow transplant. Today, with the medical advancements, 90 percent of the time, the transplant is actually a stem cell transplant,” Latendresse said.

She will continue to play “matchmaker” for others -- thanks to the gratitude she feels for hers.

”I think about her everyday and I want to live my life in a way so she knows I was worth saving,” Latendresse said.

If you are between the ages of 18 and 40 years old and would like to join the Be The Match registry,

Visit https://my.bethematch.org/ColbySaves.

