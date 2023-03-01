Bangor nonprofits team up for “HabiTAP for Humanity” beer promotion

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Good drinks for a good cause? That’s hard to beat.

The snow didn’t stop Mainers from a night out with Bangor Greendrinks at the Habitat for Humanity ReStore.

The hot ticket of the night was the “HabiTAP for Humanity” passport that provides one free beer at 10 local breweries.

Proceeds support the team’s next housing project in Orono.

Entry donations benefited the Green Grants program, which fund local environmental projects.

Staff say it’s a natural collaboration between area nonprofits.

”We bring people into our store and really are able to teach them about our mission, which is to provide good housing for people, and to really help families move up in life,” Habitat for Humanity of Greater Bangor President Jacob Baker said.

“When you think about Habitat for Humanity, it combines both aspects of our mission statement - there’s the community side and the environment side,” Bangor Greendrinks Chair Mark McLaughlin said. “With the ReStore and various green programs that they do, but also the housing and the various community programs that they do, it’s a great fit for our organization.”

Beer was provided from the Home Brewers of Greater Bangor, which included a tasting competition.

