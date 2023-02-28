Unity College is getting a new name

Unity College sign
Unity College sign(WABI)
By Kaddie Sharpe
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 5:07 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
UNITY, Maine (WABI) - New name, new approach!

Unity College is changing its name to Unity Environmental University.

School officials say the move is to better reflect the programs and education focus.

What has been a small liberal arts college for decades is taking a new approach and working to reach a greater number of students.

There are offerings like distance and hybrid learning in addition to the traditional residential college format, so students from all around the country can now access an environmental education.

Unity’s president says the new programs allow more flexibility for students of all backgrounds.

“We need to kind of change the narrative a little bit that, you know, if you are a vet in California, if you’re working dad in Florida, if you own your own aquafarm and need a guide on the side and that, you know, we can be there for you. Wherever you are, Unity will be there with you to help you learn,” said Unity’s president, Dr. Melik Peter Khoury.

He added the university is also looking forward to building “High Flex Classrooms.” These classrooms are designed to bring more educational locations to various communities around Maine.

