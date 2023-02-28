UMaine president offers recap of the year, glimpse into the future

University of Maine
University of Maine(WABI)
By Brian Sullivan
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 5:27 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
ORONO, Maine (WABI) - The University of Maine’s president offering a recap of the year that was and a glimpse into the future on Tuesday.

Joan Ferrini-Mundy giving her annual State of the University address.

She is the president of both the Orono and Machias campuses.

Touching on a variety of accomplishments from athletics, to 3D printed homes and climate change.

Also, touching on the difficulties the schools face.

Things like potential declining enrollments, rising costs and aging infrastructure.

Ferrini-Mundy says everyone must focus on their core values as they forge ahead.

