Snow Developing Today

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A couple areas of low pressure, one passing to our south and the second passing through Southern Quebec will combine to bring snow to the area today. High pressure, to our east, will slow the spread of snowfall across the state. So plan on snow to gradually develop from west to east across the state as the day progresses. Temperatures today will be in the 20s to low 30s for highs. Snow will continue tonight then taper to scattered snow showers from west to east after midnight. By the time the snow tapers off late tonight/early Wednesday, most spots should see 2″-5″. Higher amounts of 4″-8″ will be possible from the Midcoast and points south and west. Overnight lows will drop to the upper teens to around 20° north and low to mid-20s elsewhere.

Snow will spread across the state today especially later this morning through the afternoon. Highest snowfall totals by late tonight look to be around the Midcoast/Capital Region south and west. (WABI)

Lingering snow showers will move out Wednesday morning followed by partly to mostly cloudy skies late morning through the afternoon with high temperatures reaching the mid-30s to low 40s. Another system will head our way late Wednesday night and track through the state during the day Thursday. Some warmer air moving in ahead of the system will allow temperatures will climb into the 30s to near 40° Thursday, warmest along the coast. This will result in varying precipitation types Thursday. Right now, it looks like snow for areas north of Dover-Foxcroft and Lincoln, snow to rain/snow mix from Dover-Foxcroft to Lincoln southward, snow to all rain along the coast. Snowfall accumulations will be mainly across the northern half of the state with a few inches possible by Thursday evening. We’ll see a break on Friday before yet another chance for snow moves in Friday night into Saturday.

Today: Mostly cloudy with snow developing from west to east mainly late morning through the afternoon. Highs between 22°-32°. East wind 10-20 MPH with gusts to 25-30 MPH possible.

Tonight: Snow tapering to snow showers. Lows between 16°-26°. East/southeast wind 5-10 MPH.

Wednesday: Morning snow showers possible then partly to mostly cloudy. Highs in the 30s to low 40s. Light and variable wind.

Thursday: Snow north, rain/snow inland, mainly rain coast. Highs in the mid-30s to low 40s.

Friday: Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the upper 20s to mid-30s. Snow possible at night.

Saturday: Morning snow possible then partly to mostly cloudy. Colder with highs in the upper teens to mid-20s.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.