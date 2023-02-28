Snow Continues Overnight Ending Early Wednesday

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Snow will continue across the region overnight with pockets of moderate snowfall. Road conditions will deteriorate overnight making for a slippery evening commute tonight as well as the morning commute on Wednesday. Lows will range from the mid-teens north to the mid 20s along the coastline. Winds out of the east will die down to 5-15 mph but will still create areas of blowing snow.

The snow will come to an end from west to east after midnight with communities east of Bangor expected to see the snow end there after 6 AM. The region should be clear of any falling snow by mid-morning Wednesday.

Snow will end from west to east early Wednesday morning. (WABI)

Most areas will see an additional 2-5″ on top of what has already fallen. Locations north & east of Millinocket should expect an additional 1-3″.

Additional snowfall forecast tonight into early Wednesday. (WABI)

The rest of Wednesday will have partly cloudy skies. It will be a mild afternoon with most areas expecting highs above freezing. Temperatures will range from the freezing mark across northern Maine to the low 40s closer to I-95. Above normal highs will continue into Thursday as temperatures will be in the 30s & 40s.

A fast-moving low will move through the region late Wednesday night into early Thursday. Mostly locations will start off as all snow, but a southerly winds advect in warmer air, communities along south & east of I-95 will go from snow to a mix and eventually to all rain.

Warm air pushing onshore on Thursday will cause communities along the coast to change from snow over to all rain. (WABI)

This will wash away most of the snow accumulations for those areas. North & west of I-95 should be cold enough to support snow all day. The snow will come to an end by Thursday night. Snowfall totals will be less than an inch south & east of the Interstate. Totals in the mountains will range from 2-4″.

Thursday's snowfall will be highest north & west of the Interstate where it will be cold enough to stay as snow for the duration of the event. (WABI)

A stronger storm will be possible by Friday evening lasting through the first half of Saturday. The center of the low looks to pass over southern New England keeping some of the heaviest snow south & west of Bangor. More updates on this storm to come.

Temperatures by the weekend will turn more seasonable with highs in the 20s & low 30s.

TONIGHT: Snow continues overnight ending from west to east early Wednesday morning. Lows ranging from the mid-teens north to the mid 20s along the coast. Easterly wind 5-15 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Light snow before sunrise. The rest of the day will have partly cloudy skies with highs in the 30s and low 40s. Southerly wind 5-10 mph.

THURSDAY: Cloudy skies with light snow north & west of I-95. A rain/snow mixture is possible south & east of I-95. Highs in the 30s and low 40s.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy skies. Highs in the upper 20s to mid 30s. Snow will move into the region after sunset.

SATURDAY: Snow during the first part of the day with mostly cloudy skies for the afternoon. Highs in the 20s and low 30s.

SUNDAY: Partly skies with highs on either side of freezing.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny skies with temperatures in the upper 20s to mid 30s.

