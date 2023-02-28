Public hearing on a bill to provide funding for food insecurities

By Kodichi Lawrence
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 9:51 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - A public hearing was held in Augusta today on a bill that would provide funding to address food insecurity.

The bill would also offer incentives to federal food and nutrition assistance program participants for the purchase of locally grown fruits and vegetables.

Courtney Kennedy, Nutrition and Education Manager at Good Shepherd Food Bank, spoke in support of the bill.

She spoke of the success of current incentive programs such as Maine Harvest Bucks and Farm Fresh rewards where shoppers using SNAP/EBT benefits earn bonus dollars for Maine-grown fruit and vegetables.

“SNAP incentives not only improved healthy food access and nutrition among SNAP participants, they also support farmers and small businesses and stimulate the local economy. Since the inception of Farm Fresh rewards, over $500,000 of incentives have been redeemed, and as you heard that larger number in addition to the Maine Harvest Bucks program as well,” Kennedy said.

All of the testimony at today’s public hearing was in favor of the bill.

