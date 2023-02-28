Man arrested following 11-hour standoff in Sumner

54-year old Dean Hall is charged with criminal threatening, terrorizing and causing a police...
54-year old Dean Hall is charged with criminal threatening, terrorizing and causing a police standoff.(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 8:19 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
SUMNER, Maine (WABI) - A Sumner man was arrested Monday following an 11-hour standoff with police.

54-year old Dean Hall is charged with criminal threatening, terrorizing and causing a police standoff.

Oxford County authorities received a 9-1-1 call Monday of someone throwing debris onto a road in Sumner.

When deputies arrived, they say Hall became very aggressive and was making threatening statements towards family, neighbors and police.

Deputies cordoned off the area and eventually called in a tactical response team.

They also shut the road down after Hall reportedly kept throwing household items into the road.

Approximately 11 hours later, Hall was taken into custody just before 8 Monday night.

Authorities say Oxford County Sheriff’s deputies and State Police were called to the same address for six hours Sunday evening.

Maine Game Wardens located Maine Game Wardens located Kimberly Pushard, age 51, and Angela...
Two women missing from Topsham area found safe in East Hancock

