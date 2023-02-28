Maine’s Adrianna Smith named America East Women’s Basketball Player of the Year

ORONO, Maine (WABI) - Adrianna Smith has been announced as the America East Women’s Basketball Player of the Year.

She averaged 23.5 points per game in league games helping Maine to an 11-5 conference record in her sophomore campaign.

Smith’s ‘21-’22 resumé included four 30-plus-point games and 23 double-digit scoring performances.

Smith’s involvement in the team has exploded in the past year, going from an average of seven minutes per game in her first year to 28.

“All of these coaches did a great job making me feel welcome, and that I would be right at home here. Everything that they told me about the program is true, which can sometimes be a little hard to find because they’re like giving the best of themselves. Sometimes that’s not the whole story, but here it is. It’s just a great team too, and I’m so fortunate that I got not only great coaches that support me, but my teammates too,” said Smith.

“She’s doing a great job and really figuring out what she can and can’t do, being undersized in the post. She’s definitely a leader, very energetic, assertive, and tough. She’s just done an amazing job,” said Amy Vachon, head coach.

Smith is the ninth Maine Black Bear to receive the honor and third-straight following Anne Simon and Blanca Millan.

