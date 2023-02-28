Mainers who rely on SNAP benefits will see a reduction

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Mainers who rely on SNAP benefits to buy their groceries will see a dramatic reduction in their benefits starting Wednesday when a pandemic-era boost to the program expires.

Close to 100,000 Maine households receive SNAP benefits.

Those families and individuals will now see a benefit reduction of at least $95 a month.

Households in Maine will see an average benefit reduction of $190 a month.

The federal government passed a temporary emergency increase to SNAP benefits in March 2020 to help families struggling to make ends meet during the pandemic.

Congress voted to end the emergency allotment and return to pre-pandemic benefit rates.

All of Maine’s U.S. Senators and Representatives voted yes on the reduction.

The decreases will save $18 million in government spending in Maine.

