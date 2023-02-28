Mainers who rely on SNAP benefits will see a reduction

(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 6:15 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Mainers who rely on SNAP benefits to buy their groceries will see a dramatic reduction in their benefits starting Wednesday when a pandemic-era boost to the program expires.

Close to 100,000 Maine households receive SNAP benefits.

Those families and individuals will now see a benefit reduction of at least $95 a month.

Households in Maine will see an average benefit reduction of $190 a month.

The federal government passed a temporary emergency increase to SNAP benefits in March 2020 to help families struggling to make ends meet during the pandemic.

Congress voted to end the emergency allotment and return to pre-pandemic benefit rates.

All of Maine’s U.S. Senators and Representatives voted yes on the reduction.

The decreases will save $18 million in government spending in Maine.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo of tiny house
Bangor approves tiny home park
Hundred dollar bills
Maine has $303M in unclaimed property: See if you’re owed
Poll question
Poll questions and results
WABI High School Basketball Tourney Report
2023 Basketball Tournaments
Maine Game Wardens located Maine Game Wardens located Kimberly Pushard, age 51, and Angela...
Two women missing from Topsham area found safe in East Hancock

Latest News

Snow Overnight
Perkins Appliance in Brewer closed Tuesday after more than 80 years in business
Brewer’s Perkins Appliance closes as longtime owner officially retires
Road Construction
Maine DOT to begin replacing 90-year-old Augusta bridge
Aroostook Centre Mall Closure
Aroostook Centre Mall may soon have potential buyer
Detour in place after culvert collapse
Detour in place after culvert collapse in Jefferson