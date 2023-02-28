Maine men’s hockey finishing up regular season with UMass

Both Friday and Saturday’s puck drops are at 7:05 p.m. That includes the Senior Day Blue Out on Saturday at Alfond Arena.
ORONO, Maine (WABI) - The final weekend of the regular season is here for the Maine men’s hockey team.

The two-game set with UMass comes at a time when the Black Bears are tied for sixth in the Hockey East standings with Providence and only four points back of UMass Lowell in fifth place.

It’s the lone series with the Minutemen of the season.

The Black Bears have a few objectives to take care of before the Hockey East bracket.

“We want to see better execution. I think our effort has been there for the most part, which is kind of carrying us right now. (Goalie Victor Ostman) has been playing well. I think we can still execute better. We’re going to have to do that if we want to be a team that can have success against UMass on Friday night and then into the playoffs,” said Ben Barr, head coach.

