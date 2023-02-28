Maine firefighters among those seeking removal of PFAS from gear

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Firefighters are awaiting an address from the International Association of Fire Fighters to the National Fire Protection Association regarding PFAS on Wednesday.

PFAS are known as forever chemicals, and they can be found in firefighter gear.

Exposure to them has been linked to cancer which is the leading cause of firefighter death.

There’s currently an effort to remove PFAS from protective gear by the International Association of Firefighters.

On March 1 the IAFF will be meeting in Durham, North Carolina to push for what they call the urgent need to revise regulations to allow for the removal of carcinogens and toxins in their gear.

“We all want to do what we can to limit cancer. Cancer is 9 to 14 times greater in a firefighter than that of the general public,” said President of IAFF 772 Jared Willey. “The health and safety of the membership and the leaders of the union is non-negotiable,” Willey added.

Union leaders will also demanding all turnout gear to be replaced with PFAS free alternatives.

