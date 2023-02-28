Maine DOT to begin replacing 90-year-old Augusta bridge

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The Maine Department of Transportation will begin working on replacing the Rines Hill Bridge in Augusta.

The current bridge on Water Street over the Maine Central Railroad is more than 90 years old.

Construction will start in early March with anticipated traffic impacts beginning on March 13 with periodic, daytime lane reductions expected.

A detour will go into effect beginning March 20.

This new traffic pattern will be maintained until spring of 2024.

The cost of the project is expected to be around $5.2 million.

