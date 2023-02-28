Maine DOT to begin replacing 90-year-old Augusta bridge

Road Construction
Road Construction(MGN)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 6:28 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The Maine Department of Transportation will begin working on replacing the Rines Hill Bridge in Augusta.

The current bridge on Water Street over the Maine Central Railroad is more than 90 years old.

Construction will start in early March with anticipated traffic impacts beginning on March 13 with periodic, daytime lane reductions expected.

A detour will go into effect beginning March 20.

This new traffic pattern will be maintained until spring of 2024.

The cost of the project is expected to be around $5.2 million.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo of tiny house
Bangor approves tiny home park
Hundred dollar bills
Maine has $303M in unclaimed property: See if you’re owed
Poll question
Poll questions and results
WABI High School Basketball Tourney Report
2023 Basketball Tournaments
Maine Game Wardens located Maine Game Wardens located Kimberly Pushard, age 51, and Angela...
Two women missing from Topsham area found safe in East Hancock

Latest News

Snow Overnight
Perkins Appliance in Brewer closed Tuesday after more than 80 years in business
Brewer’s Perkins Appliance closes as longtime owner officially retires
Aroostook Centre Mall Closure
Aroostook Centre Mall may soon have potential buyer
Detour in place after culvert collapse
Detour in place after culvert collapse in Jefferson