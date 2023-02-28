Jury hears interrogation tapes as Harding trial continues

Ronald Harding
Ronald Harding(Penobscot County Jail)
By Angela Luna
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 5:18 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The trial against a Brewer father charged with the 2021 death of his infant son resumed Tuesday in Bangor.

Ronald Harding, 36, is charged with manslaughter.

Authorities say an autopsy showed six-week-old Jaden Harding died from injuries consistent with violent shaking.

Tuesday afternoon, the court heard audio tapes from when Harding was interrogated by state police detectives.

When he was asked why this happened Harding said, “I don’t have an answer.”

The state also played a video from detectives with a scene re-creation doll where Harding showed police what happened that day, including giving the baby CPR.

The defense has been questioning Jaden’s medical team about other possible reasons for his death including an initial positive COVID test but they testified further tests confirmed he did not have COVID.

Tuesday, the state medical examiner said there was “no chance” COVID was the cause of death and the baby’s brain injuries sustained from inflicted trauma were the cause of death.

The trial resumes tomorrow.

