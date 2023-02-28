Former Aroostook County man facing drug trafficking charges

Drug Trafficking
Drug Trafficking(Cutter Waesche / U.S. Coast Guard)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 7:37 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A former Aroostook County resident pleaded guilty in federal court Monday to drug charges.

According to court records, 31-year-old Andrew Adams and others trafficked methamphetamine and fentanyl in Penobscot and Aroostook counties between January 2018 and December 2021.

Authorities says Adams role in the conspiracy resulted in contacts with local law enforcement that led to the seizure of drugs, firearms, drug paraphernalia, and other items.

He faces up to 20 years behind bars when he’s sentenced.

