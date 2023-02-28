Brunswick police arrest local man after hours-long ‘disturbance’

BRUNSWICK, Maine (WMTW) - A Brunswick man was arrested after an hours-long ‘disturbance’ on Bath Road.

24-year-old Nathan Marston is charged with aggravated domestic assault, criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon and violating release conditions.

Police say they were called to the site of the former New Meadows Motel just after 2:30 for a disturbance.

Officials say that due to the possibility of a weapon being involved, Special Response Teams from Brunswick and Portland were also called in, as well as Brunswick’s Crisis Negotiation Team.

At least three hours later, Marston was taken into custody without incident, though he was armed with a loaded handgun at the time.

Marston is now being held at the Cumberland County Jail without bail.

