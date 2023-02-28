Bangor Firefighters announce return of Chili and Chowder Cookoff

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Grab your spoons and crackers!

After being away for a few years, a tasty local tradition...or should we say competition...is making a return.

Bangor Firefighters announced the Chili and Chowder Cookoff is back!

Save the delicious date for Thursday, March 23 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Hollywood Casino.

Admission is $10 per person and comes with unlimited tastings.

The money raised helps fund the Muscular Dystrophy Association of Northern New England.

“We’re super excited to have the Chili Chowder Cookoff back. COVID really took a hit on us and the MDA directly as far as raising funds,” said IAFF 772 president Jared Willey.

“Come have fun and help us raise money for the MDA,” Willey added.

The International Association of Firefighters is credited with being the MDA’s biggest supporter raising over $750 million since 1954.

