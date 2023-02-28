Bangor approves tenant’s rights ordinance

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -After months of debate and revisions, Bangor City Council passed its tenant’s rights ordinance Monday night.

It requires 60 days’ written notice of any rent increase, higher than the state’s 45-day requirement.

It also bans application fees and caps screening fees at $75.

None of those criteria can be waived by agreement.

The ordinance was first discussed in October, and faced pushback from landlords over the removal of application fees some said were necessary to cover costs.

The measure passed unanimously.

