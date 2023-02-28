Auburn man charged after Poland double homicide

POLAND, Maine (WABI) - An Auburn man has been charged with murder after last week’s double homicide in Poland.

Maine State Police say they charged 46-year-old Aaron Aldrich after conducting interviews in Maine and New Hampshire this weekend.

Police found 16-year-old Mohamed Aden of Lewiston and 21-year-old Shoeb Mohamed Adan of Massachusetts dead at a Tripp Lake residence last Tuesday.

Police say the two men are not related.

Aldrich is being held at a New Hampshire jail on unrelated property crime charges.

He will face extradition proceedings in New Hampshire.

