Auburn man charged after Poland double homicide
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 9:24 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
POLAND, Maine (WABI) - An Auburn man has been charged with murder after last week’s double homicide in Poland.
Maine State Police say they charged 46-year-old Aaron Aldrich after conducting interviews in Maine and New Hampshire this weekend.
Police found 16-year-old Mohamed Aden of Lewiston and 21-year-old Shoeb Mohamed Adan of Massachusetts dead at a Tripp Lake residence last Tuesday.
Police say the two men are not related.
Aldrich is being held at a New Hampshire jail on unrelated property crime charges.
He will face extradition proceedings in New Hampshire.
Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.