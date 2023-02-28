Aroostook Centre Mall may soon have potential buyer

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WABI) - A glimmer of hope Tuesday for tenants at the Aroostook Centre Mall in Presque Isle.

We’re told there is potential local buyer.

It was announced Sunday the mall would be closed until further notice due to failure on the part of the owners to pay the utilities bill.

Tuesday morning, the mall posted on Facebook that due to talks with a potential buyer, Versant Power has pushed out the disconnection until Thursday morning.

The mall’s general manager could not go into specifics regarding the identity of the potential buyer, but he says talks remain active.

He also added that for more than a year, a large national chain store has been negotiating becoming a mall tenant, and that has the potential to bring two to three other national chains with it.

He added there is still uncertainty, but he’s optimistic regarding the future.

